Tinashe to perform at Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Super Bowl bash: ‘It’s going to be a real fun, high energy vibe’

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Tinashe will be partaking in pre-Super Bowl festivities, specifically the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio bash, taking place on Feb. 7. The party will serve as a celebration of the menu the two brands have prepared ahead of the sports event.

Menu items include the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich, Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings, a specialty sauce and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail, available to customers 21 and older on Jan. 31 in select Popeyes restaurants in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia and Kansas. New Orleans, home of this year’s Super Bowl, will have the menu at the flagship restaurant on Canal Street from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9.

“It’s two things I’m a fan of coming together. It’s fried chicken and tequila. What more could you ask for?” Tinashe says in an interview with Billboard.

Of her performance, she adds, “It’s going to be dancing, going to be on your feet. It’s going to be a real fun, high energy vibe and a celebration.”

Tinashe has long been a fan of the Super Bowl, saying the event “was always a huge day in my family.”

“We have a ton of big sports fans in the house,” she explains. “The halftime performance is something I always look forward to every year. I’m just so excited to be back and part of the Super Bowl energy. It’s always so much fun.”

Travis Scott and Post Malone will also be headlining a pre-Super Bowl Party. They’ve been tapped for Michael Rubin’s invite-only Fanatics Super Bowl Party, which will also feature performances by Don Toliver and “special guests.” The event takes place Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. local time at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.