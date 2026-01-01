Tinashe to perform ‘Popstar’ singles on Amazon Music’s ‘In the Paint’

Tinashe is set to hit the stage in an upcoming episode of Amazon Music’s In the Paint performance series.

She’ll perform her song “Crash Out” Thursday following WNBA on Prime’s coverage of the game between Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings and the matchup between the Atlanta Dream vs. the Los Angeles Sparks.

Immediately afterward, her performance of “Too Easy” will be available to watch on the Amazon Music app.

Both songs are previews of her upcoming album, Popstar, which is set to arrive on Sept. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.