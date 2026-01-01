Tom Cruise transforms in ‘Digger’ final trailer

Dig up the final trailer for Tom Cruise’s new film, Digger.

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new official trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. It finds Cruise completely transformed into the character Digger Rockwell, a billionaire who has a thick Southern accent, a potbelly and combed-over white hair.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) director Alejandro González Iñárritu helmed the movie. It is his first English-language feature since The Revenant.

Digger follows “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything,” according to an official description.

The new trailer starts with Cruise’s Digger explaining the current situation to Riz Ahmed’s character, Ganesh.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. We’re in a tight spot. Now, do me a favor. Imagine that you’re one of those people that think that Digger Rockwell’s Satan himself. Now, what are some of the harshest attacks I can expect from those folks who think that I’m the scum of the earth?”

Ganesh gives him an idea, to which Digger responds, “Well, I wasn’t expecting that.”

Later, we see Ahmed’s Ganesh appear on a news program that Digger watches from his home.

“Mr. Rockwell is a man who would roast our children alive if he thought he could sell them for a dime,” he says.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D’Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Digger arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.