Tommy Richman announces Before the Desert live shows

Tommy Richman, behind the “Million Dollar Baby” song heard on social media, is capitalizing on his current success. He’ll be dropping an album, Coyote, in the fall, which will be supported by three live shows.

Titled Before The Desert, the trek will make its first stop Sept. 10 at Union Stage in Washington, D.C. The New York City show will take place on Sept. 11; the final show is set for Sept. 18 in LA.

Tommy’s “Million Dollar Baby” currently sits at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it’s spent 12 weeks. It recently broke a record as the longest-running song to stay atop the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

Speaking to Billboard in June, Richman described why he thinks his song went viral.

“It was the combination of the sound of the VHS camera, the vibe of the people in the studio, how short the snippet was and how in your face the audio was,” he said. “The audio is really loud. I compare the audio to my other TikToks, and the one snippet is in your face. I think that’s why it caught on.”

As for whether there will be a remix, Richman said, “A couple people [have reached out]. It’s cool, but for the integrity of the track, let’s keep it by itself.”

He added that “Million Dollar Baby” is just a preview of his upcoming album, Coyote, which will show fans he’s not a one-hit wonder.

“This is a big record, but this s*** doesn’t define me,” he says of the song. “I’m using this as ‘We’re here. We arrived.’ Not as ‘We made it!’ This is the start of a run.”

