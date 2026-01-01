Toosii leaves LSU Tigers to resume rap career, according to Tigers head coach

Toosii’s time as a college football player has already come to an end. He had joined the Louisiana State University Tigers as a wide receiver but had to pull out due to NCAA violations.

Speaking on the In the Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu podcast Wednesday, LSU Tigers football head coach Lane Kiffin reflected on Toosii joining the team, noting he initially wondered if it was a stunt.

“I met with him. He’s awesome,” Kiffin said. “He is an awesome person, figured out life, going through a lot of stuff like a lot of us, in a really good spot, and he just wanted to try.”

When asked if Toosii was still on the team, Kiffin confirmed that he isn’t. “He just recently, like, after seeing it all and kinda like going through it, he was doing well. I think he just had to balance everything, and then there’s little limitations on what he can make and do,” Kiffin explained.

“I think he did, he signed with like one of the, I don’t know what they’re called, the gambling company thing where you do the commercials for him and stuff, and that shouldn’t work in the NCAA, you know,” he continued. “So he went back to his professional career.”

Despite Toosii’s departure, Kiffin maintained that he “really enjoyed being around him.”

“It wasn’t a stunt at all,” he said. “He really wanted to see if he could do it, and I like how he impacted some of our guys.”

The news arrives days after Toosii released his new single, “Yesterday.”

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