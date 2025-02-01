Toosii to play football at Syracuse University

Rapper Toosii will soon bleed orange, as he’s committed to Syracuse University. He is set to play on the school’s football team, led by head coach Fran Brown.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Toosii posted various photos of him posing in his football uniform. The post was not only an announcement but a way to motivate and encourage those with a dream.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil,” Toosii wrote in the caption. “I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed.”

“To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since,” he continued. “When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

As previously reported, Toosii had also received an offer to play NCAA football at Sacramento State University.

