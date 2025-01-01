Tracy Oliver explains how Logan Browning, Kofi Siriboe and Gail Bean made ‘Harlem’ season 3 cast

Courtesy of Prime

Harlem is back on Prime Video, focusing on Angie, Camille, Quinn, Tye and Ian and their journeys of love, among other things. But this go-round, Gail Bean, Logan Browning and Kofi Siriboe join as the newest cast members. Director Tracy Oliver explains to ABC Audio how the three were selected for the final season.

When it comes to Kofi, Tracy says she’d been thinking about the role of Seth and wanted someone “that ladies like” who would represent “peak wish fulfillment of a man” and cause Quinn to be torn about what to do. She notes she was in shock when Kofi was on board because she “didn’t think he would actually do it.”

For the role of Portia, Tracy thought Logan should be “a real, solid formidable foe” who would make Meagan Good‘s Camille insecure. She later learned Logan and Meag had known each other for years and had a personal relationship.

When it comes to Gail, however, Tracy says she “was the one” she “didn’t see coming.” Tracy notes Gail expressed interest in the role of Eva and sold her when she read for the part.

The three say it didn’t take long to develop a chemistry with their respective partners on the show, and expressed excitement about being part of a talented and established cast.

“[It’s] like being traded to a team that’s already popping,” says Kofi. “The foundation was set … so it was easy. It was refreshing. It was affirming. It was inspiring and wonderful.”

Gail called the experience “really invigorating,” while Logan said she also loved “playing with Harlem as a character.” “[It] was fun to be able to interact with the city,” she said. She also described the women on the show as “just top tie

