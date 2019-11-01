Trailer for Peacock’s ‘Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy’ ﻿released

Courtesy of Peacock

The trailer for Peacock’s Diddy documentary, a 90-minute special chronicling his early days, rise to fame and recent sexual assault allegations, has been released.



Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy will feature exclusive footage of Diddy in his home, the studio and at clubs, as well as the first interview from Al B. Sure, the ex-boyfriend of Diddy’s former partner Kim Porter. Diddy’s childhood friend, former bodyguard and a Making the Band winner will be also sharing their stories in the doc, which aims to provide insight into “the forces that shaped” Diddy and possibly “made him a monster,” challenging previous thoughts about the mogul and his mugshot.

Diddy: The Rise of a Bad Boy premieres Jan. 14 on Peacock.

