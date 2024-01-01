Travis Scott lands atop the ‘Billboard’ 200 with 2014 mixtape

Epic Records

Travis Scott‘s back on top of the Billboard 200 with his 2014 mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, which was recently released on streaming platforms. It jumped up from #106, with a large portion of album equivalents earned through vinyl sales that were exclusively sold on Travis’ website.

Days Before Rodeo earned 156,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 19, according to Luminate; 149,000 were from the sales of the mixtape’s vinyl edition, which simultaneously broke a few records.

This mixtape is now the biggest week on vinyl for a rap album — and Scott’s career. It’s also the sixth biggest week on vinyl when considering all genres.

Days Before Rodeo dropped on streaming platforms Aug. 23, initially debuting at #2 and then dropping down to #106. Its rise to the top is the largest jump since Tyler, The Creator jumped from #120 to #1 with Call Me If You Get Lost and is also the second album from 2024 to hit #1 without debuting atop the chart.

Days Before Rodeo officially marks Travis’ fourth #1 on the Billboard 200, following Utopia (2023), Astroworld (2018) and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.