Travis Scott names 10 songs that shaped him, including tracks by Ye and Kid Cudi

Travis Scott has shared 10 songs that had a lasting impact on his life and career, including tracks by Ye and Kid Cudi.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Scott said Ye’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” “embodies every young, old, full-of-spirit person that you know who’s got something they want to go for.”

He selected Cudi’s “Soundtrack 2 My Life,” a song he said made him feel that he and Cudi “were like brothers.” Travis noted that seeing fans resonate so deeply with Cudi’s music encouraged him to tell his own story. “I was like, OK, people will hopefully understand what I got—the story I gotta tell,” he said.

Scott also included his own song “Impossible” from his 2015 debut album, Rodeo, explaining that it gives him a feeling similar to what people chase when taking ecstasy or DMT. “When I hear that s***, it’s like, that’s the release I get,” he said.

Travis even highlighted “Mo City Don” by fellow Houston native Z-Ro, calling it “the national anthem from where I’m from.” He described Z-Ro as “a Mo City legend.” “Never forget that,” he added.

Other songs that left an impression on Scott include Aphex Twin’s “Cow Cud Is a Twin,” Björk’s “Wanderlust,” Bon Iver’s “33 God,” Fun.’s “We Are Young,” James Blake’s “Retrograde” and Portishead’s “Western Eyes.”

