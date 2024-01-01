Travis Scott to appear on ‘Raw,’ release theme song for show

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

The WWE makes its Netflix debut on Jan. 6 at the Intuit Dome in LA, and Travis Scott will be there to help celebrate. WWE’s chief content officer, Triple H, announced the news during La Flame’s headlining set at ComplexCon on Sunday, where he joined him onstage and dubbed him the new hardcore champion.

“When’s the first time I can put this to the test?” asked Scott, to which Triple H responded, “The first date for that Jan. 6, Los Angeles, [California]. Live to the world on Netflix at the Intuit Dome.”

Triple H added in a tweet, “When we say WWE goes big, we mean it. The first #WWERaw of the @netflix Era will be at the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles on January 6th, and @trvisXX will be there live and in person. The countdown is on.”

It’s not clear if Travis will perform during the episode.

Travis is also slated to release a theme song for RAW, according to Netflix.

