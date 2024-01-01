Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation returns with year five of Winter Wonderland Park Toy and Food Drive

Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Travis Scott‘s fifth annual Winter Wonderland Park Toy and Food Drive will return on Saturday.

Hosted with his Cactus Jack Foundation, the event will help families in Houston for the holidays, giving them more than 1,000 toys, supplies and produce. This year the foundation is also bringing the Waymon Webster Scholarship Program, named in honor of Travis’ grandfather, a Prairie View A&M University alum, to a historically black college or university.

“For the fifth consecutive year we have been able to honor our grandfather’s legacy with the Waymon Webster HBCU program,” says Travis’ sister Jordan Webster, who also serves as a Cactus Jack Foundation spokesperson. “Our focus is empowering the next generation of HBCU leaders so that they may continue to aim high in their goals. To date we have awarded over $1 million in scholarships and we are so excited to see what the future holds.”

The toy and food drive will take place Saturday at the Texas Southern University campus from 10 a.m. CT to 2 p.m. CT.

