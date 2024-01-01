Travis Scott’s ‘Days Before Rodeo’ lands at #2 on ‘Billboard’ 200

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics

Travis Scott‘s Days Before Rodeo has earned the #2 spot on the Billboard 200. Released to streaming services on Aug. 23, the 2014 mixtape earned more than 361,000 equivalent album units, including 331,000 album sales. It’s now the fourth-largest debut in 2024 and had the biggest week for any rap album, the second-biggest sales week this year for a rap album and the best sales week for any rap album. The mixtape also debuted at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Days Before Rodeo dropped in celebration of the original project’s 10th anniversary, marking the first time it was commercially released to streaming platforms. An assortment of digital album variants was briefly available, in addition to a stand-alone CD and a set that was only sold at Travis Scott’s web store in the first week — both of which impacted the debut numbers. A standard edition is still available.

