Tropical Storm Debby tracker, maps: Latest storm path

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Debby is roaring across Florida as a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning.

Here’s what to expect:

On Monday, Debby will bring very heavy rain from Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida, up to Savannah, Georgia, where more than 20 inches of rain is possible.

Rain totals have reached 19 inches in Florida so far.

The storm surge will be the highest — up to 10 feet — in Florida’s Big Bend area, from Keaton Beach to Cedar Key.

By Tuesday, Debby is expected to stall over the Southeast, bringing potentially historic rainfall to Georgia and South Carolina. Up to 30 inches of rain is possible through Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a rare “high risk” warning for extreme flooding in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the next two days.

The rainfall from Debby may approach Georgia’s record of 27.85 inches from Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994.

In South Carolina, the rain total could topple the state’s all-time precipitation record for a tropical cyclone: 23.63 inches from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Debby’s remnants could then move up to North Carolina and Virginia by Friday and this weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.