Tropical Storm Erin likely to be 1st hurricane of season, not forecast to hit US

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by Wednesday and could become a major Category 3 hurricane by the weekend.

But as of now, Erin is not expected to post a direct threat to the U.S.

Long-range modeling shows Erin moving through the ocean between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. Because Erin is still more than one week away, meteorologists in Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast will be watching the storm closely, as any deviation east or west could lead to significant impacts.

The National Hurricane Center predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic.

August, September and October are the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.

