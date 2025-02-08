Trudeau trolls Trump after Canada bests USA at hockey

Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a jab at President Donald Trump after Canada’s victory over the United States in an international hockey tournament on Thursday.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Canada bested the United States 3-2 with an overtime goal to win the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden in Boston. Participating teams included NHL hockey stars from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The highly-anticipated final came after a fiery clash between Canada and the U.S. in an earlier game on Feb. 15 where several fights broke out in the opening seconds of the first period. The U.S. won that game 3-1.

When asked about the tournament and Trudeau’s comments by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Friday, Trump said he congratulated Canada’s team but fired back at Trudeau.

“We won the first game. The second game was a great game. We could have gone either way. Justin’s a loser. Always has been,” Trump said. “And, you know, he’s just a guy that really doesn’t I think he’s done a very bad job for Canada. … Justin’s sort of a nice guy, but he’s a loser.”

Tensions are boiling over on the diplomatic front between the U.S. and Canada, as Trump frequently says he wants to make Canada the 51st state. He’s repeatedly referred to Trudeau as “governor” instead of prime minister

Trump’s also threatening high tariffs on Canada, the second largest trading partner to the U.S. The implementation of a 25% tariff against Canada and Mexico was paused for a month, pulling the U.S. back from a trade war with its neighbors.

Earlier in the tournament, fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem before Team USA’s first game against Finland.

Trump called Team USA before Thursday night’s championship game.

He said he wanted to “spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State.”

Trump said because of a prior commitment — a gathering of Republican governors in Washington — he couldn’t attend the game in Boston.

“But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting!” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump also shared a video on Truth Social from ESPN showing part of his call to the players.

“Just go out and have a good time tonight. I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skilled group of people. It’s an honor to talk to you and get out there, and there’s no pressure whatsoever,” Trump told them, prompting some laughs from the players.

