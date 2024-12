Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that SoftBank will make a $100 billion investment in the U.S. that will create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. SoftBank plans to complete the work before Trump leaves office in 2029, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.