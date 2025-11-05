Trump asks Supreme Court to lift block on transgender military ban

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has made a new emergency request of the U.S. Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay of a nationwide injunction blocking the ban on openly transgender military service members.

Solicitor General John Sauer said the injunction, issued by a district court in Washington, usurps the authority of the president in determining who can serve in the nation’s armed forces and runs counter to the high court’s own decision in the first Trump administration to allow the ban to move forward.

The case is Trump v. Shilling in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

There is a separate nationwide injunction in place in a case out of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

