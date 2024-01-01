Trump Cabinet picks, appointees targets of bomb threats and swatting, spokesperson says

Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks and administration appointees were the targets of “violent” threats, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Thursday.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,'” Leavitt said. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

