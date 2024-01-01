Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trump Cabinet picks, appointees targets of bomb threats and swatting, spokesperson says

(WASHINGTON) — Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks and administration appointees were the targets of “violent” threats, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Thursday.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,'” Leavitt said. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

