Trump claims ‘200’ tariff deals, phone call with Chinese President Xi in wide-ranging interview

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine published Friday, claimed he’s already “made 200 deals” on tariffs and said he’s spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the cover story, in which Trump’s discussed his first 100 days in office, the president was asked about White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s prediction of “90 deals in 90 days.”

“I’ve made 200 deals,” Trump said. When asked to confirm that number, Trump said “100%.”

Trump, though, would not elaborate on what countries he’s solidified deals with or the terms. He’s met with various foreign officials at the White House in recent weeks on tariffs and other economic issues, but had not yet announced any agreements.

“I would say, over the next three to four weeks, and we’re finished, by the way,” Trump told Time. “We’ll be finished.”

On the issue of China — which faces the highest tariff rate from the administration — Trump said President Xi has called him.

“He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf,” Trump said,

The White House in recent days has softened its stance on China, telling reporters that talks with Beijing were moving in the right direction. But Chinese officials, before Trump’s Time interview was published, disputed the White House’s characterization.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday called the administration’s claims active discussions were happening “fake news.” On Friday, the Jiakun said “China and the United States have not consulted or negotiated on the tariff issue” and “the United States should not confuse the public.”

