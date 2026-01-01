Trump lands in Switzerland ahead of Davos address after Air Force One’s ‘minor electrical issue’

(DAVOS, Switzerland) — President Donald Trump arrived on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, ahead of his scheduled address in Davos.

Air Force One had earlier turned around mid-flight, after the crew identified “a minor electrical issue,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday night.

The aircraft turned back and landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the president and those traveling with him were set to board a different aircraft and then resume travel to Switzerland for the global economic conference.

The flight issue came as Trump is making his first international trip of 2026.

In Davos, Trump is expected to deliver remarks focused on his vision of American dominance, including his desire to take over Greenland.

Trump’s increasingly antagonistic language over acquiring the Danish territory puts him at odds with fellow NATO countries and other allies.

Trump will lead the largest U.S. delegation to the World Economic Forum, according to event organizers, where he plans to meet with top business CEOs and international leaders, deliver a speech to conference attendees, and participate in the formal signing ceremony to solidify his Board of Peace that was proposed to oversee the recovery of Gaza but has since raised questions that it could expand to rival the United Nations.

This week, Trump will once again face some world leaders he has spent months criticizing as he continues to test the limits of his presidential power and his standing in the world following weeks of reignited controversy over the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and seizing the country’s oil and his public threats of acquiring Greenland by force, if necessary.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has slowly been building the case for why the U.S. should take control of Greenland, arguing it is vital for U.S. national security needs. In recent weeks his rhetoric on a takeover has escalated as he has refused to rule out military action.

Despite global pushback on his Greenland ambitions, Trump has refused to back down on his threats, saying “You’ll find out” when asked during a White House press briefing on Tuesday on how far he was willing to go to secure Greenland while dismissing the lack of support for a U.S. takeover.

When pressed by ABC News’ Mary Bruce about the many Greenlanders who have loudly voiced disagreement with the idea of U.S. control, Trump said that once he talks to them, they’ll be “thrilled.”

Asked about the possibility of the NATO alliance breaking up if the U.S. seizes Greenland, Trump said: “I think that we will work something out where NATO’s going to be very happy and where we’re going to be very happy. But we need it for security purposes. We need it for national security and even world security. It’s very important.”

“We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland. I’m leaving tonight, as you know, Davos, and we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland, and I think things are going to work out pretty well, actually,” Trump said later.

“So I think something’s going to happen that’s going to be very good for everybody,” he said.

However, the president’s optimistic outlook on a resolution to both sides’ satisfaction comes as he increases attacks on NATO countries who are seeking to protect Greenland. Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on eight NATO countries starting Feb. 1 if no deal is reached. The move, stemmed in part from the countries’ decision to send a small contingent of troops to Greenland in the wake of Trump’s threats.

When Trump travels to Switzerland, the economic forum will be focused on “a spirit of dialogue” about how to better the world; however, ahead of his departure, the president touted his administration’s success during his second term while critiquing the leadership of his European counterparts in a show of force likely to be displayed during his visit.

“I think more than anything else, what I’m going to be speaking about is the tremendous success that we’ve had in one year. I didn’t think we could do it this fast … We have the most successful country in the world. We have the hottest country anywhere in the world by far,” Trump said.

“A lot of them could use some of the advice as to what we did,” he said of European allies, going on to lash out about energy and immigration.

Meanwhile, questions are swirling about the Board of Peace, which was originally billed as a committee that would oversee the reconstruction of Gaza from the Israel-Hamas war.

Critics and government leaders are now decrying the board, saying it undermines the United Nations.

A draft of the charter now says the Board of Peace would “secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict,” not just Gaza. It also called for “a more nimble and effective international peace-building body.”

On his domestic agenda, Trump has for weeks now teased unveiling “some of the most aggressive housing reforms in American history” in Davos, including a ban on large institutional investors from buying single-family homes and calling for the federal government to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds.

Trump’s speech will follow months of the White House recasting the nation’s economic story as one of growth and falling prices due to Trump’s economic policies as the midterm election season looms. The president has spent time traveling the country to deliver this message to Americans, but now he will do so on a global stage.

Despite Trump’s rosy imagery of the state of the American economy, voters are still experiencing rising costs and Republicans have been expressing concerns with messaging on the economy. Pressed about this dichotomy on Tuesday, Trump dismissed assertions that he was failing to address the needs of Americans, once again pointing blame to the Biden administration, calling the job he has done as president “a miracle.”

