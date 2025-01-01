Trump planning to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday: Sources

Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The Super Bowl 59 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles comes one month after a terrorist drove a truck down Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

Officials said Monday that there’s no credible threats to the game or its many surrounding events.

“Right now we have no specific credible threats to this event … which I think should give us all a sense of security,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters in New Orleans on Monday. “We recognize the importance of making sure that we’re doing due diligence and being prepared for events as proactive as possible, and pre-deploying resources and partnerships that will help us make sure that these events come off safely and with a focus on security.”

Officials had already announced there would be over 2,700 state, federal and local law enforcement members securing the game, and now with Trump attending, security measures will be enhanced even further, according to the Secret Service.

“Secret Service has been on the ground for days, working in close collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, as well as the NFL, to implement a comprehensive security plan,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Tuesday. “In the coming days, additional details will be provided regarding what fans can expect as they arrive and move through security checkpoints.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.

