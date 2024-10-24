Trump pushes false election claims, ‘weaves’ from topics during Joe Rogan interview

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump used his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to push false claims about the 2020 election, bash his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and attack his former White House staff.

The episode, which went live Friday night, likely reached one of the biggest podcast audiences in the country, with over 15.7 million followers on Spotify. Trump’s interview caused a three-hour delay at a planned rally in Michigan Friday night.

With just over a week to go until November’s election, Trump continued to spread doubts about the election results, slammed secure voting practices, such as mail-in voting and voting machines, and doubled down on his false beliefs that he won the 2020 presidential election.

“You had old-fashioned ballot screwing,” Trump told Joe Rogan, making unfounded claims about unsigned ballots and “phony votes.”

Rogan compared the label of election denialist to the labeling of anti-vaxxer, with Trump railing against mail-in voting despite telling his supporters to go out and vote however they want.

When Rogan asked Trump why he didn’t publish comprehensive evidence of alleged voter fraud in 2020, the former president got combative, falsely claiming he did and argued he lost the election because judges “didn’t have what it took.”

When Rogan brought up Democrats and Harris labeling him a fascist, Trump shot back.

“Kamala is a very low IQ person. She’s a very low IQ,” the former president said.

Trump, who has come under fire after former Chief of Staff John Kelly said in interviews that Trump praised Nazi generals, told Rogan he had an affinity for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. “He took a war that should have been over in a few days, and it was, you know, years of hell of vicious war,” Trump said.

The unedited episode was more of a conversation than an interview as Rogan asked Trump to reminisce on his political arch and let him ramble about various topics from the environment to the economy to health care.

However, in the freeform format, even Rogan got lost at times.

“Your weave is getting wide. I wanna get back to tariffs,” Rogan said at one point.

Trump referenced his style of talking at a rally in August, calling it “the weave.”

“I’ll talk about like, nine different things and they all come back brilliantly together,” he said at the time.

On the Rogan podcast, Trump defended his own age and cognitive acuity while attacking President Joe Biden’s cognitive ability.

“Biden gives people a bad name because that’s not an old – that’s not an age. I think they say it because I’m three or four years younger, you know? I think that’s why they say it. They say his age. It’s not his age. He’s got a problem,” Trump said.

While talking about the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Rogan floated a disproven conspiracy theory that Democrats wanted the debate to happen earlier than usual to get Biden out of the race.

Trump acknowledged it but disagreed, saying, “I don’t think anybody thought he was going to get out,” referring to Biden.

Toward the end of the podcast, Rogan asked Trump about extraterrestrial life and if Trump believed in aliens to which the former president went on to say there may be life on Mars.

“Mars, we’ve had probes there and rovers, and I don’t think there’s any life there,” Rogan pushed back.

“Maybe it’s life that we don’t know about,” Trump retorted.

