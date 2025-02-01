Trump revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail extended by Biden

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by ABC News.

The executive memorandum was issued Thursday afternoon by Trump, who sent it to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to a senior official.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the White House memorandum to the Secretary of Homeland Security states.

Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden extended Harris’ protective detail an additional year — on top of the six months she is required by law to have a Secret Service detail as the former vice president, according to multiple officials.

A senior White House official confirmed to ABC News that Trump revoked Secret Service protection for Harris via the letter.

The official highlighted that vice presidents “typically only have a detail for six months.”

This is just the latest protection detail the president has canceled early. In March, he canceled former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ detail, along with the details of the Biden children, John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Kristen Allen, a senior advisor to Harris, said in a statement to ABC News.

ABC News’ Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.