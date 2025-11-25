Trump says he would sign bill to release Epstein files if it reaches his desk

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday said he would sign the bill to compel the Justice Department to release all files relating sex offender Jeffrey Epstein if it comes to his desk.

“I’m all for it,” he said as he took reporter questions during an event in the Oval Office, contending the controversy is deflecting from his administration successes.

Pressed again moments later if he would sign the bill that the House is set to take up Tuesday, Trump replied: “Sure I would.”

“Let the Senate look at it. Let anybody look at it. But don’t talk about it too much, because, honestly, I don’t want it to take away from us. It’s really a Democrat problem,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

