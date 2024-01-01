Trump suggests if he loses election, Jewish Americans would ‘have a lot to do with that’

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa and Soo Rin Kim, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — During his speech at an antisemitism event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, former President Donald Trump pledged to be the “defender” of Jewish Americans if he wins but also seemed to suggest that if he loses the election, it will be their fault.

“My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House,” Trump said.

In his pitch to Jewish voters, Trump brought up some statistics — though he didn’t say where they came from — suggesting he has a lower percentage of Jewish voters ready to vote for him than Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m at 40%; that means you got 60% voting for somebody that hates Israel,” Trump said, alluding to the vice president. “It’s only because the Democrat[s] hold a curse on you. You can’t let this happen. 40% is not acceptable because we have an election to win.”

Trump continued, “I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right because you’re putting yourself in great danger, and the United States hasn’t been treated right.”

“I’m not going to call this as a prediction, but in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss. If I’m at 40%, I’m at — think of it, that means 60% of voting for Kamala, who in particular is a bad Democrat. The Democrats are bad to Israel, very bad,” he said.

Later in the evening, at an event for the Israeli American Council, Trump continued the same theme.

While talking about the election, he complained about his low support among the Jewish community, ending his speech by saying Jewish voters haven’t treated him “properly” after repeatedly saying Jewish people who vote for a Democrat should have their heads examined.

“I’ll put it to you very simply and as gently as I can, I wasn’t treated properly by the voters who happen to be Jewish,” he said. “I don’t know. Do they know what the hell is happening if I don’t win this election and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because, at 40%, that means 60% of the people are voting for the enemy. Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years, and I believe I’m 100%,” said Trump as the crowd appeared to chat among themselves.

Earlier in the night, at the antisemitism event, Trump called on his Democratic opponent to “disavow the support of all Hamas sympathizers, anti-Semites, Israel haters, on college campuses and everywhere else.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.