Trump takes 1st flight on Air Force One gifted by Qatar, but retrofitted using taxpayer dollars

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday is taking the first ride on the newly retrofitted Air Force One 747, which was donated by the Qatari royal family.

Trump, taking the retrofitted jet to North Dakota, touted it as “maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built.”

“I said to Boeing, ‘What’s the best one?’ They said this is the best plane ever built, and you’re going to have the privilege of flying it, and I have a privilege also of flying it,” Trump told reporters before boarding the jet — which is approximately 14 years old — at Joint Base Andrews.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, who is traveling with Trump on his trip, asked him about the use of taxpayer dollars to modify the luxurious plane, which likely only will be used by him.

“Well, it cost very little relative to what it would cost if we did it a different way,” Trump said.

The Qatari-gifted jet worth $400 million raised questions from some lawmakers and ethics experts over the unprecedented foreign gift. But Trump on Wednesday gave credit to the Qatari government.

“Frankly, we couldn’t build a plane like this because we wouldn’t be willing to spend the kind of money necessary. They spent top dollar,” the president said.

The U.S. Air Force has been modifying the jet in Texas since September to meet the security, communications and other needs to transport the president. The Air Force had estimated it would cost less than $400 million to retrofit the gift.

The plane is to be used as the new Air Force One until shortly before Trump leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, sources familiar with the proposed arrangement have told ABC News.

Boeing was already contracted by the United State government to build a new fleet of jets that would serve as the next-generation Air Force One, expected to be delivered in 2028 around the time Trump leaves office.

Trump on Wednesday said the gifted plane was needed, citing the age of the past jet.

“Our Air Force One was 35, 36 years old, and it would be parked next to the new ones like this, and it really didn’t look appropriate for our country. So we’re very proud of this,” Trump said.

Trump is traveling to North Dakota to participate in a Freedom 250 Train Ride and Welcome Ceremony and to tour the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library before delivering remarks in Medora.

“I’m excited about the first flight. It’s something nobody’s ever seen anything like it, even you people, with all your experience and all of your talent, you will never see anything like this,” Trump said just before his departure. “So, they just completed it. They made it appropriate for a president, that means the security and all of the different bells and whistles they put on. Very complex stuff, but it’s really quite something, and this is a plane that the United States of America should have.”

Inside the Air Force One

ABC’s Bruce, part of the press pool for the president’s visit to North Dakota, flew on the retrofitted plane. Reporters were not given a full tour on the flight to North Dakota and remained confined to the press cabin.

The interior color scheme is soft beige and tan with some gold hues with dark wood accents. The carpet is beige with dark tan and cream stripes.

The press cabin contains 14 lie-flat pods, including large tan leather seats with luxury features such as lumbar supports and massage functions. Televisions on the back of each seat played a cable channel of the White House’s choosing. During Wednesday’s flight, it aired Fox News.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung also shared pictures of the interior on his X account.

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