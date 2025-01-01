Trump to tour LA wildfires after threats to withhold aid over water policy, voter ID

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — President Donald Trump will tour damage caused by wildfires in Los Angeles on Friday as he continues to feud with California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the disaster and federal aid.

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview that aired Wednesday that he was going to Los Angeles after stopping in North Carolina, hit by Hurricane Helene in September.

“I’m stopping in North Carolina, first up, because those people were treated very badly by Democrats and I’m stopping there,” Trump told Hannity. “We’re going to get that thing straightened out because they’re still suffering from a hurricane from months ago. And then, I’m going to then — I’m going to go to California.”

Newsom told reporters on Thursday that he would be at the airport to welcome the president.

Trump and Republican congressional leaders have said they would attach conditions to federal disaster aid mandating changes in California’s water policies and forest management.

“I don’t think we should give California anything until they let water flow down,” the president told Hannity, claiming water from northern California needed to be redirected south.

Then on Friday, he added a second — political — condition.

“I want to see two things in Los Angeles, voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and the state. Those are the two things,” Trump said.

Newsom’s office decried Trump’s conditions in a post on X Friday afternoon.

“Conditioning aid for American citizens is wrong,” it said in the post. “FACT: Under current CA law you must be a CA resident and US citizen (and attest to being one under penalty of perjury) AND provide a form of ID such as driver’s license or passport that has been approved by the Secretary of State in order to register to vote.”

California officials have repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s assertions about water policy as well.

Trump’s claims that measures to protect the delta smelt, an endangered fish, upstate affected L.A.’s water supply are false, according to Ashley Overhouse, a California water policy adviser for the nonprofit conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife.

Overhouse told ABC News that even the most protective regulations for delta smelt, during former President Barack Obama’s administration, accounted for only about 1.2% of additional outflow.

On Thursday, the House passed the Fix Our Forests Act, a bipartisan measure that’s intended to help prevent catastrophic wildfires and provide proper forest management as California continues.

The bill provides fire departments information about how much and when they will get reimbursed for wildfire costs, supports post-fire recovery activities, assesses and helps better predict fires in high-risk areas and states through data, expedites environmental reviews to reduce planning times and costs for critical forest management and establishes an interagency center to help state and local governments.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.