Trump vows to take on crime in Chicago ‘fast’ after violent Labor Day weekend

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters he would deploy National Guard troops to Chicago but didn’t say when.

“Well, we’re going in,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he’s made a decision on the matter after days of threats and warnings.

But the president gave no timeline or specifics, quickly adding, “I didn’t say when we’re going in.”

“Look, I have an obligation. This isn’t a political thing. I have an obligation,” Trump said.

Trump pointed to gun violence in the city over Labor Day weekend as a reason for federal intervention. He said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, should be requesting his administration’s help.

“If the governor of Illinois would call up, call me up, I would love to do it. Now, we’re going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it because I have an obligation to protect this country,” Trump said.

Pritzker is set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon to address residents amid reports of federal deployments to Chicago. He will be joined by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, also a Democrat.

Pritzker and local Chicago officials have rejected Trump’s desire to send National Guard troops to the city. Pritzker, during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, said such a move would be “un-American.”

“National Guard troops, any kind of troops on the streets of an American city don’t belong, unless there is an insurrection, unless there is truly an emergency. There is not,” Pritzker said. He said if troops are sent to the city, it would amount to an “invasion.”

On Monday, Mayor Johnson led a chant of “no troops in Chicago” at a Labor Day march.

“No federal troops in the city of Chicago, no militarized force in the city of Chicago,” he said in fiery remarks. “We’re going to defend our democracy in the city of Chicago. We’re going to protect the humanity of every single person in the city of Chicago.”

Violent crime in Chicago dropped significantly in the first half of the year, according to official data released by the city. Shootings were down 37% and homicides have dropped by 32% compared to the first half of 2024, while total violence crime dropped by over 22%, according to the crime statistics.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News last month that planning was underway at the Pentagon for the potential use of National Guard troops in Chicago — an area Trump has repeatedly singled out as he mulled sending the Guard to other major American cities following his federal takeover of Washington.

Trump then appeared to back off somewhat, saying he preferred cities ask for his administration’s assistance.

But over the weekend, referencing recent crime, Trump warned Pritzker to “straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump ramped up the threats.

“Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon.”

Meanwhile, the administration is preparing for a surge in increased immigration enforcement operations in Chicago as soon as this week, sources told ABC News.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the intention was for more resources to be sent to Chicago but did not divulge details.

“I won’t disclose the details because they are law enforcement and investigative folks that are on the ground there, and I want to make sure we keep their security our number one priority,” Noem said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “But we will continue to go after the worst of the worst across the country, like President Trump has told us to do, focusing on those that are perpetuating murder and rape and trafficking of drugs and humans across our country, knowing that every single citizen deserves to be safe.”

