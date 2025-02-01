Trump won’t sign executive order to dissolve Department of Education today: Sources

Win McNamee/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House on Thursday pulled the expected signing of the executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, multiple sources tell ABC News.

A draft of the executive order called on Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate a department closure by taking all necessary steps “permitted by law,” sources had earlier told ABC News.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quoted a news report saying it was “fake news” that Trump was expected to sign the order on Thursday. She said he is not signing it.

Behind the scenes, there was concern among top administration officials about the blowback the order would receive and the lack of messaging in place ahead of the rollout.

Specially, how the administration would answer questions about how the executive order would impact the school lunch program along with other programs that could no longer exist.

An order to dismantle the Department of Education would require congressional approval; any proposed legislation would likely fail without 60 Senate votes.

McMahon has previously acknowledged she would need Congress to carry out the president’s vision to close the department she’s been tapped to lead.

“We’d like to do this right,” she said during her confirmation hearing last month, adding: “That certainly does require congressional action.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

