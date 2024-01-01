Two infants injured in fast-moving Fork Fire in Southern California’s Angeles National Forest

Getty Images – STOCK/emptyclouds

(LOS ANGELES) — Two infants needed medical attention due to smoke inhalation as a fast-moving brush fire in Southern California spread 330 acres with 0% containment, officials said as of Saturday morning.

The brush fire began in the San Gabriel Mountains in northern Los Angeles County near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads after 3:00 p.m. local time, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who named the spreading blaze the Fork Fire.

Highway 39 remains closed on Saturday, officials said. Firefighters applied hoses on two flanks of the wildfire late Friday night.

Multiple families had to evacuate the area, which has several hiking trails, officials said.

Two infants required medical attention due to being exposed to smoke during their escape, according to officials.

The condition of the children and others evacuated is not known at this time.

“Spreading is rapid, winds are light and growth potential is high,” Angeles National Forest officials said.

There is no immediate threat to buildings in the area, officials added.

