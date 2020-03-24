Two more coronavirus deaths in LA County – plus 128 more cases, health officials report

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer addressed reporters about the coronavirus Monday, March 9, at the department heaadquarters in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by David Rosenfeld/SCNG)

Two more people have died in Los Angeles County as a result of the coronavirus, officials with the Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported Monday, March 23.

A total of seven people have died from the virus in recent weeks.

In Monday’s report, one individual was older than 65 with underlying health conditions from Glendale, and the other individual between the ages of 30 and 50, from a location that is still under investigation.

In addition, 128 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported, the county’s greatest daily increase since the outbreak in Los Angeles began about three weeks ago, according to the department’s daily update.

