Ty Dolla $ign to host pre-Grammys celebration

With a Grammy nomination in the best melodic rap performance category, Ty Dolla $ign has decided to celebrate. He’s partnered with his EZMNY Records label to host a party ahead of the annual awards show.

Ty Dolla $ign & Friends – The EZMNY Jamm Jam will take place on Jan. 28, featuring performances from Ty Dolla and other yet-to-be-announced special guests. There will be a livestream of the event on Prime Video from 9 p.m. PT to 11 p.m. PT, as well as Twitch and Amazon Music.

“We founded EZMNY with a simple goal in mind: bring back good music by discovering, developing, supporting and celebrating real artists,” Ty Dolla $ign tells Billboard.

“With 11 Grammy nominations this year across our whole label between Ty, Leon Thomas and Bizzy Crook, there’s no better way to celebrate than with good music from real artists,” adds Shawn Barron, co-founder and CEO of EZMNY Records. “Shout-out to Amazon Music and Jammcard for helping us bring this event to life.”

Leon is up for six Grammys, and Bizzy Crook received four nods for his work on Mutt.

