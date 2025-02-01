Tyla and Sean Paul team for video to ‘Push 2 Start’ remix

ABC/John Argueta

Tyla has released the music video for her “Push 2 Start” remix with Sean Paul, which she directed alongside Taylor Fauntleroy.

The clip gives viewers some Caribbean vibes, with clips reminiscent of Sean’s 2002 video for “I’m Still in Love With You” featuring Sasha, which the song actually samples. There’s also a bit of a throwback feel, as Tyla channels Y2K with her choice of outfits and the 2000s Caribbean dance culture.

“Mm, pushin’ on my buttons with no hesitation (‘tation)/ Gas me up, give me motivation (motivation),” Tyla and Sean sing in the post-chorus. “So tell me where we goin’, pick a destination (‘nation)/ Gas me up, give me motivation, oh (motivation).”

The video for the “Push 2 Start” remix, Tyla’s first credit as music director, is now available to watch on YouTube.

