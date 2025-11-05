Tyla says she went ‘deeper’ for her next album, teases she’s already made bangers

Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage

Tyla is explaining what she meant when she told Billboard her new album is “different.”

“I’m talking about real stuff, real stuff that guys may know, may not know. But I feel like I went deeper in for this album. I really played around with a lot of things,” she said in a recent chat with ET. She said of her completed tracks, “The songs that I’ve already made, they bangers.”

Tyla released her self-titled debut in 2024, an album she says she’s proud of and has its own sound. “With my music, I’m just really proud of it, and I really feel like its tailored to me,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’ve heard a lot of things before and I was inspired, but I just wanted to make this my own. The music that I make is really Tyla. I don’t have a set process for creating music, I go with what I feel.”

She adds the hardest part of the album process was letting go of the album when it was released. “Nothing you can do is going to change what happens,” she says. “Early on, I would overthink a lot of things, and that made me enjoy it less. Once I started detaching, I started having more fun and allowing myself to make mistakes.”

As for what allows her to enjoy a performance, Tyla says it’s when she’s happy about her look, feels confident and is focused. She also enjoys listening to music and turning up with her team.

“I like playing music before a show, having tea, and praying with everybody,” Tyla told Rolling Stone. “Me and the dancers jump around and scream, and we just hype ourselves up.”

