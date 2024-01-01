Tyla tops ‘Billboard”s year-end U.S. Afrobeats Songs Artists of 2024; ‘Water’ is #1 Afrobeats song of the year

ABC/John Argueta

2024, naming Tyla as #1. She jumps up from being #14 last year, thanks to her hit single “Water” and its 51-week run on the weekly U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, as well as her self-titled album having 10 of 14 songs reach the chart. “Water” is the #1 track on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs year-end chart, with “Truth or Dare,” “Jump” with Gunna and Skillibeng and “Art” in the top 10.

Coming in second place on the U.S. Afrobeats Artist recap is Tems, a recognition she got thanks to her debut album, Born in the Wild, which produced 15 charting titles on the weekly U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, including “Me & U” and “Love Me JeJe.” They are respectively #3 and #7 on the year-end list.

The #3 artist is Rema, who had 17 songs on the Afrobeats chart in 2024. One of those songs is “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez, now #3 on the year-end list for U.S. Afrobeats Songs.

Burna Boy is the #4 artist, with his song “City Boys” among the top 10 on the year-end rankings. Asake comes in at #5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.