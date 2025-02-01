Tyler, The Creator announces final le FLEUR* clothing drop

The next clothing drop from Tyler, The Creator‘s le FLEUR* label will be his last. In an Instagram post announcing the final collection, Tyler shared that making clothes is his “second passion” and that the clothing line, created in 2019, was his way to “mirror things that matched my personal style.”

“this has taken me to places ive dreamed of,” he wrote, thanking Virgil Abloh, Pharrell Williams and “every helping hand that understood the language.”

Le FLEUR*, he adds, “was a language i wanted to create, but now its time to slow down on communicating. thank you to everyone who supported the idea.”

He clarifies in the post that the clothing will be the only part of the line to come to an end, as “fragrances, accessories and specific collaborations will still continue on.”

Select items from the final le FLEUR* clothing collection will drop Saturday, with a look at the last seven years of the collection now available online. “i never wanted to be in the lookbooks or campaigns but for this last one it felt right ( i was the fit model afterall),” he wrote.

