Tyler, The Creator announces tour supporting ‘Chromakopia’

AEG Presents

With his album Chromakopia coming out in a few days, Tyler, The Creator has announced a tour intended to support it. Featuring opening acts Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR will kick off in North America, followed by a leg in Europe and the U.K., and another in Australia and New Zealand.

The North American dates start Feb. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, followed by cities including Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta. Tyler will then take a break starting April 25 to visit Europe and the U.K. for a leg ending May 30. He’ll resume the North American tour in June, wrapping up in Newark, New Jersey, on July 27. The New Zealand and Australian stops will run from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale for American Express card members available starting Oct. 29. Card members will also be able to buy exclusive merch at Tyler’s shows.

Chromakopia drops on Monday, Oct. 28, different than the industry’s standard of releasing albums on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.