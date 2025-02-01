Tyler, The Creator narrates Nike’s new ‘Why Do It?’ campaign

Nike has introduced a new slogan in its latest campaign featuring Tyler, The Creator. The rapper narrates the new ad, in which he attempts to motivate a new generation of athletes and fans using “Why Do It?” — a slight alteration of the “Just Do It” tagline.

“Why do it? Why would you make it harder on yourself?” Tyler says in the clip, as Saquon Barkley, LeBron James and Caitlin Clark are seen competing in their respective sports. “Why chance it? Why put it on the line?”

“But my question is: What if you don’t?” he later says, before the camera pans to a red “Just Do It” graphic.

“‘Just Do It’ isn’t just a slogan — it’s a spirit that lives in every heartbeat of sport. It’s the belief that, together, we can inspire, unite and elevate ourselves beyond what we thought possible,” Nicole Graham, Nike’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “With ‘Why Do It?,’ we’re igniting that spark for a new generation, daring them to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.