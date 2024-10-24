Tyler, The Creator reveals ‘Chromakopia’ ﻿cover art, release date

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator‘s teased album Chromakopia will soon be out for fans to hear. Following the release of its lead single “St. Chroma” Wednesday, he announced the album will be dropping on Oct. 28. He shared the sepia-toned cover art, which features a photo of a masked Tyler. It also notes that all songs on the project are “written, produced and arranged by Tyler Okonma,” which is Tyler’s birth name.

The announcement of Chromakopia comes a day after the title was seen in Tyler’s “St. Chroma” video. Like the cover art, Tyler appeared in a mask leading a group of masked individuals into a shipping container with the word “Chromakopia” written on the side.

Tyler’s last album was 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and won the Best Rap Album Grammy in 2022. An expanded edition — Call Me If You Get Lost: Estate Sale — dropped in March 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.