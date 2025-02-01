Tyler, The Creator says new album, Don’t Tap the Glass, ﻿’was not made for sitting still’

Columbia Records

Tyler, The Creator opts out of the traditional Friday release with his brand-new album, Don’t Tap the Glass. The project arrived Monday, and features 10 tracks and guest appearances from Baby Keem, Busta Rhymes and more. Tyler says the album was intentionally made for people to have fun.

“I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed,” he writes in an Instagram post. “I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time.”

He added, “This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing, driving, running—any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume.”

Tyler had teased something was coming last week, sharing the date on various posts on his socials. Billboard reports he then announced at his Brooklyn show Friday night that the surprise was a brand-new album. Tyler even had Don’t Tap the Glass exhibits displayed at Barclays Center, the Oculus at the World Trade Center and other locations throughout New York City.

“yall better get them expectations and hopes down this aint no concept nothing,” he wrote on X before releasing the new album.

Tyler also hosted a listening party, according to his announcement, which he said was “one of the greatest nites of my life.”

“Everyone was dancing. moving, expressing, sweating. It was truly beautiful,” he wrote. “It felt like that pent-up energy finally got released and we craved the idea of letting more of it out.”

Don’t Tap the Glass is available on streaming platforms.

