Tyler, The Creator says seeing reception of ‘Chromakopia’ ‘is such a great feeling I’ve never experienced’

Tyler, The Creator is thankful for the reception of Chromakopia, his latest #1 album on the Billboard 200.

“Thank you to everyone who has listened, skimmed through, put it on repeat, turned off, loved it, hated, grew on, grown off, related to, was foreign to, anything,” Tyler wrote in an Instagram Story Thursday. “I really appreciate any ears.”

“I’m at a different point in my life than I was when most of you met me so to share these thoughts or feelings that I may/may not have lightly touched on before felt like such a release, and to see so many of you resonate with it is such a great feeling I’ve never experienced,” he continued. “Thank you.”

Chromakopia is now Tyler’s best week ever in terms of units, his biggest streaming week for an album, his largest sales week ever and his seventh top-10 album on the chart. Keep in mind, he dropped the album on a Monday and had a shorter tracking week than albums that released on Friday.

Tyler shared some of his favorite moments about each track from Chromakopia in a tweet posted earlier in the week.

