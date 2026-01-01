Uncle Luke says he may run for Congress

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell‘s political aspirations have not disappeared. The former 2 Live Crew rapper announced he’s contemplating a return to politics in a post announcing his departure from head football coach at Miami Edison Senior High School.

“Good morning. I am officially stepping down as Head Football Coach at Miami Edison Senior High School,” he says in a statement. “Coaching at this historic school has been an honor. I believe we are leaving Miami Edison better than we found it.”

In his next chapter, Luke says he wants to “spend more time working closely with my various companies in music and film,” continue his work with his nonprofit organization, Liberty City Optimist and “be present for my son, who is currently an 11th-grade student-athlete.”

He also says he will continue “helping young men and women” through Luke Sports where he plans to represent student-athletes and guide “parents through decisions involving NIL opportunities, brand marketing and long-term development.”

“Additionally, my potential run for Congress has played a major role in this decision,” he continued. “I do not want to shortchange the young men at Miami Edison while pursuing a congressional seat.”

Luke, who ran for mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2011, has until Feb. 15 to make a final decision. If he moves forward, he will challenge Democratic incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

