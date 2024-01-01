‘Unfairly attacked’: Army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee involved in Trump incident

Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Arlington National Cemetery staffer who tried to stop the Trump campaign from filming a video among the graves of recently fallen service members has declined to press charges, according to a statement released Thursday by the Army that said the “employee and her professionalism was unfairly attacked.”

The updated statement also defended the actions of the employee, who the military has opted not to name publicly due to privacy and safety concerns.

“This employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption,” according to the statement.

The Army said the incident was reported to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, which has jurisdiction over the cemetery, “but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed.”

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” the Army continued. “ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.”

Trump campaign’s communications director, Steven Cheung, has said his team was given permission to have an official photographer and videographer outside the main press pool.

According to the Army statement, public wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are routinely allowed. However, it said participants from Trump’s campaign were told in advance there should be no photography or video taken in “Section 60,” where recently fallen service members are buried.

Federal law prohibits campaigns from using the military cemetery for political campaigning or election-related activities.

Virginia Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly has called for the public release of the police report with the names redacted.

“The public has a right to know. It must be released protecting the staffers’ identities,” he said.

In response to the Army statement, Cheung said, “This employee was the one who initiated physical and verbal contact that was unwarranted and unnecessary.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim. Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

