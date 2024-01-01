United flight diverted to Memphis due to ‘severe’ turbulence: Airline

EllenMoran/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A United Airlines flight en route to Chicago was diverted to Tennessee after experiencing “severe turbulence” Wednesday, the airline said.

Seven people were injured, including one who was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

Flight UA1196 encountered “a brief period of severe turbulence” Wednesday afternoon, United Airlines said in a statement. The seatbelt sign was on at the time, the airline said.

The crew reported the severe turbulence over Louisiana before landing safely at Memphis International Airport around 2:40 p.m. CT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported one passenger to the hospital, United said. The person suffered non-critical injuries, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Six others declined treatment and transport and the extent of their injuries is unknown, the fire department said.

“We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” United said.

The Boeing 737-900 was traveling from Cancun International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport at the time, the airline said. There were 172 passengers and seven crew members on board, according to United.

The plane was back in the air on its way to Chicago as of Wednesday evening.

The FAA said it is investigating.

