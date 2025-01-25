Universal Music Group calls Drake’s defamation allegations ‘untrue’ and ‘illogical’

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABC

Universal Music Group has responded to the lawsuit Drake filed against them, calling his allegations “untrue.” A spokesperson for the label shared a statement with ABC News Wednesday, denying claims that they’ve defamed Drake or any artist on their roster.

“Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical. We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success,” the statement began.

The label claimed that Drake has had UMG’s help in distributing his songs amid rap battles but “now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist’s music.”

“We have not and do not engage in defamation—against any individual,” UMG continued in the statement. “At the same time, we will vigorously defend this litigation to protect our people and our reputation, as well as any artist who might directly or indirectly become a frivolous litigation target for having done nothing more than write a song.”

UMG’s statement comes hours after Drake filed a lawsuit accusing them of promoting Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us,” a song he says falsely calls him a pedophile. He makes clear that the suit is only against the label, which “chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artist” and not K. Dot, adding it’s not about the song or their rap beef.

In a statement to ABC News, Drake’s legal team at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP reiterated that their goal is “to hold UMG accountable for knowingly promoting false and defamatory allegations against him” that “led to actual violence at Drake’s doorstep.”

“This lawsuit reveals the human and business consequences to UMG’s elevation of profits over the safety and well-being of its artists, and shines a light on the manipulation of artists and the public for corporate gain,” Drake’s team said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.