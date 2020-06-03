USA TODAY: 100 ways you can take action against racism

Sara M Moniuszko and Anika Reed – USA TODAY

Published 3:01pm ET May 29, 2020 | Updated 5:42pm ET June 3, 2020

Full story and video here

As protests continue over George Floyd’s death and the continued mistreatment of Black Americans at the hands of police, many are looking for ways to demand justice while staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

The horrifying bystander video of Floyd’s death spread quickly on social media, showing the officer driving his knee into Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed man repeatedly says he can’t breathe.

Four officers involved in the incident were fired, and on May 29, former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested, days after the video surfaced.

If you’re looking to get involved outside of organizing in person, we’ve rounded up a list of ways you can take action from home, including ideas specific to demanding justice for Floyd and addressing racism in general.

Contact state and local leaders

1. Send a letter to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey requesting justice, accountability and/or policing changes.

2. Send a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz requesting justice, accountability and/or policing changes.

3. Make a call to Minnesota’s Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman at 612-348-5550 to request justice.

4. Call Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at 651-296-3353.

5. Call Gov. Walz at 651-201-3400.

6. Contact Mayor of the District of Columbia, Mayor Muriel Bowser at eom@dc.gov or 202-727-2643.

7. Contact Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at mayor.helpdesk@lacity.org.

8. Contact California Gov. Gavin Newsom via online submission or by phone at 916-445-2841.

9. Contact New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio via online submission here.

10. Contact New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo via online submission here.

11. Contact Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer here.

12. Contact Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear here.

13. Contact Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez at 305-468-5900.

14. Contact Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis here.

15. Contact Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at kbottoms@atlantaga.gov or 404-330-6054.

16. Call or send letters to your local politicians and leaders in your state or city if there are issues you would like to see addressed.

