Usher releases trailer for ‘Usher: Rendezvous in Paris’ concert film

Usher is giving fans a first look at his Usher: Rendezvous in Paris concert film as the tickets go on sale.

He’s released a trailer that captures him as he looks over the Paris skyline and walks through the city. Clips from his live performances, some of which were done on skates, were also threaded throughout.

“City of lights – I came here to find something,” he says in the clip. “Drifting on a river I cannot control.” He later says he put “blood, sweat and tears” into the show.

Tickets for Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, capturing his eight-performance show in the city, are now on sale at UsherinParis.com. It will play in 2,000 theaters worldwide from Sept. 12 through Sept. 15.

