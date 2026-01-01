Usher talks Diddy’s legacy, says he has nothing negative to say about him

An interview with Usher is making headlines for his comments about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The singer sat down with Forbes‘ The Enterprise Zone and spoke about his relationship with Combs, who was both a mentor and frequent collaborator.

Asked to describe Diddy in one word, Usher replied, “Legacy.”

Forbes‘ Jabari Young suggested Usher has steered clear of “a lot of the negativity that we obviously know shows up in [Diddy’s] story today,” and asked what advice he’d give young kids to help them stay focused on their goals.

“This might be a bit controversial … in many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented.”

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect. I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws,” he continued. “But I can’t, with any sense of humanity, not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made—for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who transition, you know, culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. … So many people benefited from what he created, and I acknowledge that.”

Usher’s comments come after Yung Miami opened up about writing a letter to a judge on Combs’ behalf because she believes he’s changed and she can only speak to the person she knows.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence on two prostitution-related charges.

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