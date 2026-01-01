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Usher teams with Boys & Girls Clubs for initiative to advance careers in entertainment

News, Urban

Usher continues to invest in the next generation of leaders through his New Look nonprofit organization, which has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit to launch a new initiative for teens and young adults pursuing careers in the entertainment trades.

Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition will choose 10 participants from Detroit and Atlanta for an 11-week internship tied to Usher’s R&B Tour with Chris Brown. Interns will get hands-on experience in tour production, operations, multimedia, wardrobe and more. They will also gain access to Spark Sessions: Making of the Tour, a series hosted at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, offering a closer look at the business and production of touring. 

In addition, interns will partner with local clubs at each stop of the R&B Tour to lead community activations, including career workshops, training sessions and peer-to-peer learning experiences.

“At Usher’s New Look, we’ve always believed talent is everywhere, but access is not,” Usher said in a statement. “This program is opening doors and putting young professionals in a position to learn, grow, and work inside the entertainment trades. It’s about giving them a real opportunity.”

Applications for the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition are open at UshersNewLook.org. You must be 18 or older to apply. 

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