Usher teams with Boys & Girls Clubs for initiative to advance careers in entertainment

Usher continues to invest in the next generation of leaders through his New Look nonprofit organization, which has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit to launch a new initiative for teens and young adults pursuing careers in the entertainment trades.

Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition will choose 10 participants from Detroit and Atlanta for an 11-week internship tied to Usher’s R&B Tour with Chris Brown. Interns will get hands-on experience in tour production, operations, multimedia, wardrobe and more. They will also gain access to Spark Sessions: Making of the Tour, a series hosted at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, offering a closer look at the business and production of touring.

In addition, interns will partner with local clubs at each stop of the R&B Tour to lead community activations, including career workshops, training sessions and peer-to-peer learning experiences.

“At Usher’s New Look, we’ve always believed talent is everywhere, but access is not,” Usher said in a statement. “This program is opening doors and putting young professionals in a position to learn, grow, and work inside the entertainment trades. It’s about giving them a real opportunity.”

Applications for the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition are open at UshersNewLook.org. You must be 18 or older to apply.

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